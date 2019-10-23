Dharmendra Pradhan says India, Russia to explore energy trade. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is in Russia, said that India and Russia will explore energy trade which would help both the countries. Pradhan met with the First Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far region and Arctic Sergey Tyrestev

Dharmendra Pradhan says India, Russia to explore energy trade: Crude and cooking coal can be imported from the port city of Vladivostok to explore energy trade between Russia and India, said Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday. He said that long-term cooperation with the Russian Far East region will prove fruitful for the country as it would bridge the demand gap of cooking coal.

Pradhan, who is on an official visit to Russia, Wednesday met with the senior management of Vostochny intermodal container port which is the oldest and largest port in the Russian Far East region. He said that that the Vostochny Port is specialized in coal handling and suitable for handling larges-tonnage ships.

Pradhan also met with First Deputy Minister for the Development of the Russian Far region and Arctic Sergey Tyrestev. Both the ministers discussed the ways of energy cooperation between the two countries. The minister also discussed the expansion plans and the ways to secure more cooking coal for the domestic steel industry with the port authorities.

Vladivostok port city can be a good partner for India. Crude oil and coking coal from Russia can come from Vladivostok to India developing the Energy Bridge between Russia and India. pic.twitter.com/F1RUyotjq1 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 23, 2019

He also met with Deputy Head of Russian Railways Vadim Mikhaylov and discussed the logistical issues in the evacuation of coking coal. He was informed by the Mikhaylov that Russia will complete the infrastructure to decongest railway lines to ensure smooth connectivity between ports and mining centers. Mikhaylov told Pradshan that the process will be completed before 2010.

Met Vice Chairman of RosGeo, the national geological company, which does seismic and geological study of oil, gas and other minerals. #RosGeo was a part of the efforts to discover the ‘Bombay High’ field of @ONGC_ . pic.twitter.com/nEpa5L5bWg — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 23, 2019

The minister said that the representatives of Indian steel and coal companies held separate meetings with their Russian counterparts. He met with the vice-chairman of Russain State Geological Company — ROSGEO. He said that the company was a part of the efforts to discover the Bombay High Field of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

Discussed with Port authorities about their expansion plans and also on ways to secure more coking coal for the domestic steel industry. pic.twitter.com/50oLvgOwi6 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Pradhan is on a five-day foreign tour to Russia and Japan. His tour started on October 22 and will conclude on October 26. He will remain in Russian port city till October 25.

