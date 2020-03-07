On International Women's Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote an open letter to all the women employees and backed them to cross all the hurdles that come their way. He added all forms of discrimination are bound to be demolished.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on the occasion of International Women’s Day sent a personal message to all women employees of both Ministries, PSUs and allied bodies. In a nicely worded letter, he asked women employees to shatter all glass ceilings that come their way and said that all forms of discrimination are bound to be demolished.

Terming the International Women’s Day an occasion to celebrate “Ispati Irada” or steely resolve of women to excel, serve and inspire, he said that Indian women are excelling and leading in varied endeavours. They are venturing into uncharted territories, creating new landmarks and reshaping our society and economy, he further added.

Lauding women discharging critical responsibilities in petroleum and steel sectors, he said that the dedication and determination of women employees he witnessed during various interactions reinforced his belief that the next wave of growth will be driven by women. Whether it is achieving 300 MTPA steel production or providing energy justice to all Indians, contribution of women will drive India’s formidable steps towards these goals and make the team stronger.

He also appealed to women employees to contribute to the #SheInspiresUs campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and share stories of triumph, service to the society and efforts which contribute towards building a New India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App