Dharmendra Pradhan lauds PM Modi: Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to build a museum for all former prime ministers, reports said on Thursday.

Calling the initiative a part of New India, Pradhan said initiative honours every contribution made towards taking the nation forward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes the country has been made by collective efforts of leaders and people and every Prime Minister’s legacy should be honoured, preserved and showcased, he added.

During an event to release a book on former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, the prime minister announced that a grand museum dedicated to all the former prime ministers of the country will be built in Delhi. Modi also invited families of former prime ministers to share different aspects of the lives of former PMs. The PM also added that there was an attempt in the past to diminish the legacy of some prime ministers as part of a strategy.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acknowledged the roles of previous prime ministers and government both from the Red fort and in his Parliament speech.

It was decided to set up the “Museum on Prime Ministers of India” in the premises of Teen Murti Estate. The museum would be a single institution where the visitors can learn about the Prime Minister’s Office, its evolution, role and centrality to governance at the Union level, and also about the individual prime ministers. It will provide an interactive and informative experience to the visitors and youth of India through state of the art audio-visual technology and effective modes of communication.

