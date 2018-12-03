As the Indian economy stands poised today, it is the third largest energy consumer in the world. In the coming years, the purchasing power of people is expected to rise. Further, with new employment opportunities, people are expected to spend more on health, education and insurance, said Dharmendra Pradhan.

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday attended the 16th General Meeting of Life Insurance Agents Federation in Bhubaneswar and deliberated on issues and concerns of over 11.5 lakh LIC agents across the country. Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said, the government has been trying to provide economic assurance to more and more citizens. LIC is a blend of government and market. It has played a pivotal role in strengthening the economy and has contributed to the growth and economic development of the country with large-scale financial investments in the infrastructure and social sector.

LIC has contributed significantly in making India an economic superpower in the world. They understand the pulse of the people. In the next 25-30 years, there will be varied trends of economic development as the new geopolitical order emerges, these kinds of uncertainties give rise to increased importance to LIC. As the Indian economy stands poised today, it is the third largest energy consumer in the world. In the coming years, the purchasing power of people is expected to rise. Further, with new employment opportunities, people are expected to spend more on health, education and insurance, added Pradhan.

Assured, 11.5 lakh agents from across the country, to discuss their concern relating to GST on LIC, as it could get more people under its ambit. The government has been constantly trying to bring more and more people under insurance cover, through its welfare schemes. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat, around 50 crore people are covered under the health assurance. When we came to power there were 13 crore LPG connections, now it has reached to around 25 crore and everyone is covered under the insurance scheme, said Pradhan.

Technology and digitalisation have brought changes in workforce in the country. We have a challenge to re-skill and up-skill the 48 crore workforce in the country as per the changing technology. Also, proposed the federation to take steps to re-skill and up-skill the present skill of LIC agents across the country, Pradhan said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More