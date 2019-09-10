Dharmendra Pradhan meets UAE Minister of Energy, says countries need to work together to achieve energy security: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday met UAE Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al Mazroui.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday met UAE Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al Mazroui. In a tweet, Pradhan said that they explored avenues for further strengthening the two countries bilateral hydrocarbon engagement to provide momentum to India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

“I am hopeful that this Roundtable will come up with new pathways to strengthen energy security in this age of change. The inevitable shift in global energy consumption to Asia is a reality. We need to ensure this change is rooted in energy justice. We live in a complex world, solutions to energy associated challenges that we face, are not simple. We need comprehensive responses involving all the stakeholders. We need to work together to reach a consensus to compliment our efforts to achieve energy security and energy justice, ” said the Union Minister.

