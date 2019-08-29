Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan embarks on 2-day visit to Moscow: Union oil and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan will embark on a two-day visit to Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, August 29, 2019. A delegation of oil and gas, as well as steel sectors, will accompany him to Moscow, reports said. This will be Pradhan’s maiden foreign visit since his assumption of office for the second term. Delegates will hold talks on strengthening bilateral energy cooperation, including in oil and gas, steel and coal sectors. Currently, the Indian steel sector is exploring ways to ensure raw material securitisation for its stakeholders.

Here are the key highlights Dharmendra Pradhan’s Moscow visit:

– This is Union oil and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s maiden foreign visit since his assumption of office for the second term.

– Dharmendra Pradhan will hold talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and review cooperation in the energy sector.

– The oil minister will also meet the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy in Russia’s Far East Yury Trutnev.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Vladivostok this year.

Pradhan and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak will review cooperation in the energy sector and participate in an Energy Dialogue with Russian and Indian Oil and Gas and Steel Companies in the run-up to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vladivostok. The prime minister is expected to participate as the chief guest in the 5th Annual Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest and the 20th Annual Bilateral Summit which will be held between the two countries during the first week of September 2019.

Apart from that, the oil minister will also meet the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy in Russia’s Far East Yury Trutnev to discuss the follow-up on the collaborative activities identified by Indian companies during their visit to Far East Russia earlier this month.

