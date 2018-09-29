Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a two-day visit to Nepal, on Friday met the acting Prime Minister of Nepal Ishwor Pokharel in Kathmandu. Both the leaders discussed various bilateral issues and ways to further enhance the bilateral ties.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan who is on a two-day visit to Nepal on Friday met the acting Prime Minister of Nepal, Ishwor Pokharel in Kathmandu. Both the leaders discussed various bilateral issues and ways to further enhance the age-old India Nepal friendship. Dharmendra Pradhan also met Minister for Education, Science and Technology Girirajmani Pokhrael and pay a courtesy call to President Bidya Devi Bhandari. During his two-day visit, Dharmendra Pradhan will conduct bilateral talks with the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supply Matrika Prasad Yadav.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday will visit Janakpur and offer prayers at the historic Janaki temple. He will also be visiting the identified site for proposed Skill Development Center in Dhanushadham. The Union Minister will also visit Amelkhganj to see the progress of Motihari-Amelkhganj oil pipeline.

Had a good discussion with Hon’ble Acting Prime Minister of Nepal , he was Minister of Petroleum of Nepal in 2004; discussed progress of the petroleum products pipeline and other oil and gas projects we are working on pic.twitter.com/1sTQkA14jf — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 28, 2018

Met Home Minister & Acting Foreign Minister of Nepal H.E. Mr Ram Bahadur Thapa(Badal) pic.twitter.com/NzcxJKpA6H — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 28, 2018

Had a good meeting with Minister of Education and S&T of Nepal H.E. Mr Giriraj Mani Pokharel; discussed areas of cooperation in Skill Development & Entrepreneurship pic.twitter.com/1D6aUWl3zH — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 28, 2018

Dharmendra Pradhan also called upon Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari and briefed her about cooperation with Nepal in ongoing oil and gas projects. Home Minister and acting Foreign Minsiter of Nepal HE Ram Bahadur Thapa. The Minister took to his Twitter page and shared a picture of him meeting with Nepal Minister of Education and Science & Technology of Nepal Giriraj Mani Pokharel. They discussed areas of cooperation in the Skill Development & Enterpreneurship.

Called on President of Nepal Her Excellency Smt Bidya Devi Bhandari; briefed her about cooperation with Nepal in ongoing oil and gas projects pic.twitter.com/I3wm9lUK6J — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 28, 2018

