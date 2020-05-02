Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently interacted with the students of NIT Rourkela who have developed an indigenous app called MyOrg360. The app allows students to video conference, chat and do presentations.

Speaking to the young technocrats, Minister Pradhan appreciated their initiative and said “With such limited resources, all of you have achieved so much. The day is not far when you will surpass big names in the world of digital collaboration. Each member of the team (majority of whom, belong to Odisha ) spoke to the minister individually and shared his/ her experiences and challenges faced while developing this app.

The students were excited to have a cabinet minister using their platform and shared the various facilities the application would provide, once fully operation and released for public use.

I had a chance to connect with them on the trial version of the VC app, which has left me truly impressed with what these youngsters have achieved. I congratulate the entire team and wish them greater success in their endeavours of transforming the digital world. pic.twitter.com/EuO1fTHl8N — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 30, 2020

The minister was equally pleased to meet the talented group and congratulated them in person, as well as, through his tweet on social media.

