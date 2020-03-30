PSUs under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are ready with a contribution of Rs. 1031.29 crore towards PM-CARES Fund. In a statement, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan said he is grateful, and delighted, to announce that the oil & gas establishment is ready with a contribution of Rs 1031.29 crore by the PSUs and other oil JVs for the PM-Cares Fund. Additionally, Rs 61 crore has been contributed by colleagues of PSUs from their salaries for PM-Cares Fund.”

He also added that he is humbled to see the commitment of the people of oil and gas PSUs when the world faces one of the biggest crisis, and feels proud to be a part of this family.

The novel corona virus, termed as an epidemic, has claimed more than 29 lives so far off 1071 infected in India. Notably, around 100 people have been cured.

Globally, 7,35,821 people have been infected affecting people in 199 countries.

