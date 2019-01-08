Dharmendra Pradhan attacks Naveen Patnaik over BJD rally in New Delhi: Speaking to media person on BJD's mega rally in New Delhi, Pradhan said agriculture is a state subject and the state government is yet to open the mandis (markets) for paddy procurement in the state. At the same time, he said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre had increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy from Rs 1,550 to Rs 1,750 last year, but the state government did nothing for the benefit of the poor farmers.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the ruling BJD in Odisha is hand in glove with mill owners that's why the mandis haven't been opened yet.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha for employing diversionary tactics like Krushak Adhikar Samabesh in New Delhi to fool the innocent voters of the state ahead of the Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Dharmendra Pradhan said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cannot shift responsibility and indulge in blame-game while the farmers are distressed in Odisha.

Speaking to media person on BJD’s mega rally in New Delhi, Pradhan said agriculture is a state subject and the state government is yet to open the mandis (markets) for paddy procurement in the state. At the same time, he said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre had increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy from Rs 1,550 to Rs 1,750 last year, but the state government did nothing for the benefit of the poor farmers.

Demanding implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee in Odisha, More than 2,000 BJD workers and party leaders congregated at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and staged a sit-in as a mark of protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the ruling BJP at the Centre on Tuesday. BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other party leaders were also present. The BJD demanded hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy for Odisha farmers to 2,930 per quintal.

The oil minister said the ruling BJD is hand in glove with mill owners that’s why the mandis haven’t been opened yet. As a result, farmers in the state are being to sell their paddy at Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200 per quintal and Naveen Patnaik has staged the demonstration in New Delhi in a bid to shift his responsibility.

Pradhan warned that the chief minister cannot run away and he will have to answer the farmers why the mandis haven’t been opened yet and why paddy is not procured at Rs 1,750 per quintal MSP fixed by the Central government.

Three years ago Naveen Patnaik had promised to provide a bonus of Rs 100 above the MSP for paddy to the farmers but has not fulfilled it yet, said Pradhan.

