Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday participated in Private Security Industry Conclave. In his speech, Union Minister said that industries must partner with the government in skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of the workforce in order to meet new challenges.

The history was created during the Private Security Industry Conclave (PSIC), organised by FICCI today, when as many as 17 security guard agencies came forward and together committed to training over 300,000 security guards under the government’s Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme in the first go.

MDs and CEOs of companies such as SIS, G4S, Peregrine, Checkmate, NISA, SMS Security, Orion, Terrier, Raxa-GMR etc inked MoUs with the Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC).

RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance to the formal levels of education. The RPL process would include a pre-assessment, skill gap training and final assessment leading to certification of existing skills in an individual

Addressing a gathering of around 300 industry leaders Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that industry must partner with the government in skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of the workforce in order to meet the challenges of new RPL 4.o (Recognition of Prior Learning)

He said there is need to make the economy more formal. In other developed countries skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling is the work of the industry and for this Government is partnering with the private sector.

The Government has shown conviction in the industry and has changed the policy to RPL 4.0, he said. He also added that there is a need to increase the employable workforce in the country and bring them under the skilling ecosystem

The RPL certification would be at par with the certifications following various skill training programs in the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More