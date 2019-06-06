In his letter, Dharmendra Pradhan said the victims, who hail from Nayagarh and Ganjam districts and were working for the Dubai-based Asia Pacific Building Contracting LLC, have been held captive by their employer at Sajja in Sharjah, some 200 km from the emirate of Dubai.

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks S. Jaishankar’s help for early release of 10 Odias held captive in UAE

Union Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking his personal intervention in immediate repatriation of 10 people from Odisha allegedly held captive by their employer in Dubai. In his letter, Pradhan said the victims, who hail from Nayagarh and Ganjam districts and were working for the Dubai-based Asia Pacific Building Contracting LLC, have been held captive by their employer at Sajja in Sharjah, some 200 km from the emirate of Dubai. He said they had released a video about a month ago, asking for help for their immediate repatriation. Their mobile numbers have since been deactivated.

The minister, who hails from Odisha, has also forwarded a copy of the passport, commercial license of the company and mobile number of Pratap Maharana, one of the victims, along with the letter to the external affairs minister for ready reference. Pradhan also sought to draw his attention to the fact that there has been no progress in the matter despite the labor officer’s visit to the victims’ houses. He requested the foreign minister to help arrange immediate repatriation of the victims to Odisha. Requesting his personal intervention in the case, Pradhan urged him to take up the matter with the concerned officials for early release of these people on humanitarian grounds.

This is Pradhan’s second stint in the Modi government. Pradhan has been re-nominated as Union petroleum minister following BJP’s landslide victory in the recently-concluded general elections held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 across the country. Besides Pradhan, another BJP leader from Odisha, got a berth in the NDA’s new council of ministers. Pratap Sarangi, who’s a first time MP from Odisha, has been appointed as one of the Union ministers of state in the Modi government.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan writes to External Affairs Minister, S Jayshankar requesting EAM's personal intervention in release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha held captive by their employer in Dubai pic.twitter.com/h9mjtOdIFw — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App