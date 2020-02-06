Delhi Elections 2020: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targetted the AAP government saying Arvind Kejriwal's party did opportunistic politics, supported separatists. He added that people of Delhi would give him a befitting reply on the polling day.

Just before the end of the election campaign for the Delhi assembly elections 2020, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan called out AAP Government in Delhi for its opportunistic politics. Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, through a tweet, Pradhan said Delhi is peeved by the lies, propaganda and escapist attitude of the AAP Government.

Pointing at AAP’s stand on the Shaheen Bagh protest, he further said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been supporting the separatist voices. Asserting that the Delhi CM’s true sinister face stands exposed in front of the public.

The people of Delhi would give him a befitting reply on the February 8, Dharmendra Pradhan said. He also backed his party (BJP) using a hashtag #BJP45PlusInDelhi.

Delhi is peeved by the lies, propaganda and escapist attitude of AAP Govt@ArvindKejriwal's blatant support to separatist voices has unmasked his opportunist politics & true sinister face to public. People of Delhi will give a befitting reply to AAP on 8th Feb.#BJP45PlusInDelhi — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 6, 2020

