Union Petroleum Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday chaired a meeting on the steel demand outlook. Senior officials of the Ministry of Steel, Joint Plant Committee and CRISIL were present in the meeting.

Pradhan reviewed the steel demand scenario in the country and deliberated on a future roadmap for enhancing steel consumption. Discussions centred around exploring ways to enhance steel consumption in the country, reducing imports and making India a net steel exporting nation. Suggesting a new paradigm, the oil minister said the world is in the midst of Industrial Revolution 4.0 and any strategy for further growth must align with new technologies and innovations shaping the landscape. Adopting a bold approach, Pradhan asked the officials to aim at making India a global leader in futuristic materials which will be used in industries of future like electric mobility.

As per the National Steel Policy 2017 report, India’s per capita steel consumption stands at 61 Kg as compared to the world average of 208 Kg. India was a net importer of steel during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The Union Minister mentioned that the government has decided a target to take the steel production capacity of the country to 300 MT by the year 2030. He also overviewed the plans for development and creation of steel clusters in the region as one of his priority. Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, tweeted that he aims to develop Bokaro as a hub of steel production. At the time of his visit, Pradhan visited the Bokaro steel plant and reviewed the performance of the steel plant. He also made a visit to the Gua mines of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Kiriburu iron ore mines, Meghatuburu iron ore mine, and Bolani mine, as confirmed by Pradhan in a statement.

