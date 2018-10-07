Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday will deliver opening remarks at the inaugural Conference of 'The Energy Forum'. The Conference will discuss viable energy sources considering India's rapidly growing economy and its India for energy. Indian mainland is abundant in coal and has immense solar energy potential.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday will deliver opening remarks at the inaugural Conference of ‘The Energy Forum’ at the Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre in New Delhi.

While Dharmendra Pradhan is the Chief Guest of the event, Atomic Energy Commission of India will be the Guest of Honour. The Conference will focus on developments in the global energy industry and its effect on India’s energy future.

The Conference will discuss viable energy sources considering India’s rapidly growing economy and its dependence on imported crude oil. Indian mainland is abundant in coal and has immense solar energy potential. However, the energy demand makes it necessary for India to import a majority of its oil and gas requirements.

This demand for oil and gas is also expected to increase with the growing economy, however, the emergence of electric vehicles, falling prices of renewable energy, abundant availability of gas in the world are all going to change the way the world, and therefore India needs to have look at how it will consume energy in the future.

The conference will provide the right platform to discuss ways to insulate India from crude oil price shocks, keeping in mind its current rise to more than $80 per barrel, and global energy uncertainties.

ABOUT THE ENERGY FORUM

The forum conducts intensive research, analyse and consults on the on the functions, policies, operations, and government regulation of global energy markets, national security contexts and other developmental issues. The Energy Forum is an independent, non-partisan think tank this conference on Monday will focus on how policies and new technology can influence future investments in energy sector.

Tomorrow’s discussion will help to shape and draw up a broad-based energy charter for a clean, affordable and sustainable energy future of India.

