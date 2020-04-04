Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has said that Ujjwala Yojana will emerge as a key player in the country's fight against novel coronavirus-COVID-19.

To review the status of adequate availability and uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders and the preparedness for ensuring provision of free LPG cylinders for 3 months to over 8 cr families who come under Ujjwala scheme, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today interacted with more than 700 District Nodal Officers (DNOs) of all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

In his interaction through a video conference, Minister Pradhan said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana which established itself as a major vehicle of social change will again emerge as a key player in India’s fight against the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

He also highlighted the various features of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme for the PMUY beneficiaries such as availability of up to 3 refills for 14.2 kg cylinders and up to 8 refills for 5 kg cylinders and advance RSP being transferred by OMCs to the PMUY customer’s bank account, which can be withdrawn to obtain the refill from the distributor and instructed to ensure seamless implementation of this scheme.

Commending the LPG delivery boys and OMC officials, he said, “Our team members are doing great work in ensuring uninterrupted LPG supplies to all households in every corner of the country. More than 60 lakhs cylinders are being delivered every day and this would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of our DNOs and the dedication of our distributors and LPG delivery boys.” He further advised the DNOs to ensure the delivery boys take all necessary health precautions for themselves and for the society, ensure social distancing and also asked to educate them about various initiatives taken by the Government for their welfare including announcement of an ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs.

He also asked the DNOs to work in close co-ordination with the local administration and engage in constant communication with the local community through media and social media also to provide constant reassurances regarding essential supplies being ensured.

Meet Tarannum, @PMUjjwalaYojana beneficiary from Lodhipur, Pilibhit. Tarannum received her free #Indane LPG refill today under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana 2020.

As #IndiaFightsCorona, IndianOil is

committed to uninterrupted fuel supplies. @dpradhanbjp @PetroleumMin pic.twitter.com/OIdq9JzD62 — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) April 3, 2020

Government to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders for the next 3 months under the #Ujjwala Scheme; to benefit 8 crore BPL families. #PradhanMantriGareebKalyanYojana #ReliefPackage #IndiaFightsCorona #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/M4WEdscusN — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) March 26, 2020

#Covid19 has severely affected the poor, the migrants and other vulnerable sections of society including stray animals. Our colleagues have utilised our customer touch points and are doing an admirable job in helping the needy with food, water and all possible assistance. pic.twitter.com/tpwevObFmv — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 3, 2020

Shri Pradhan urged everyone to follow all safety practices as advised by the Government. He also advised the DNOs to adopt and communicate various health measures advised by the Ministry of AYUSH. He also exhorted all DNOs to spread the word to ensure maximum response to the PM’s appeal for solidarity to the nation by ensuring blackout and lighting a lamp/candle/torch/mobile phone flashlight on April 5th at 9 PM for 9 minutes.

Encouraged by the motivation by the Minister, the DNOs and other OMCs officials re-dedicated themselves to ensuring that fuel supplies, including LPG, petrol, and diesel, are not affected even in such challenging circumstances.

