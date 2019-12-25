Dharmendra Pradhan unveils long-range CNG bus: The bus is fitted with composite cylinders which are 70% lighter than Type I cylinders. The new cylinders are capable of carrying more fuel, thus increasing the distance covered by the bus by 800-1,000 km per fill.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said it is the government's esponsibility to provide cleaner energy option to the people at an affordable price.

Dharmendra Pradhan unveils long-range CNG bus: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today (on Wednesday) unveiled India’s first long-range CNG bus at an event organised by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) in New Delhi. The bus is fitted with composite cylinders which are 70% lighter than Type I cylinders. The composite cylinders, that are capable of carrying more fuel, will increase the distance covered by the bus by 800-1,000 km per fill.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said Delhi has witnessed a major shift in cleaner, gas-based fuels. Over 500 CNG stations are operating in Delhi-NCR today and about 12 lakh piped natural gas connections have been deployed, Pradhan said. Long-haul CNG buses originating from Delhi to other locations will further drive this shift towards cleaner gas-based fuels. This will improve overall ease of living of people by mitigating the problem of air pollution, ensuring a cleaner environment and reducing waiting time at CNG stations, Pradhan added.

Speaking about gas-based economy, the oil minister said, it is the government’s responsibility to provide cleaner energy options to the people at an affordable price while special thrust is being given to moving towards a gas-based economy under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The shift towards natural gas would ensure a shift towards a low carbon economy while improving energy affordability. An estimated investment of 100 billion US dollars is lined up in building energy infrastructure in the country, Pradhan added.

Speaking about climate change, he added climate change is a reality. India is not a polluting country when compared with many other nations. However, as a responsible nation, India is working

on reducing our carbon emissions and leading global efforts in mitigating climate change.

On being questioned about bio-fuels, Pradhan said to promote energy sustainability, the ruling BJP is also giving thrust on biofuels. Biofuel policy will help farmers to become “urjadata from anndata”. The NDA government has made a target to set up 5,000 compressed biogas plants in different parts of the country. Oil marketing companies are offering assured price and offtake guarantee to procure the compressed biogas, the minister added.

Shift towards cleaner fuels achieving, decarbonisation have been a key focus of this ruling NDA government. The government has also decided to leapfrog directly from BS-IV to BS-VI emission standards and the same will be rolled out across nation from April 1, 2020. The reduction of Sulphur content from 50 ppm in BS-IV fuels to 10 ppm in BS-VI fuels will help reduce significantly vehicular pollution. The BS-VI standards are as good as CNG.

