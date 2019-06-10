Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has spoken to US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. The two ministers have discussed energy security and ways to develop the gas economy in the country. They also focussed on enhancing energy-related sectors.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has held a téléphone conversation with US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. Both the Ministers discussed the ways to work together to enhance energy security and to develop the gas-based economy in India. The ties between India and the US are on an upswing in the last few years. Both sides are particularly focussing on enhancing energy and innovation related sectors.

The two leaders discussed how to expand energy and innovation linkages to bolster the strategic India-US Strategic Energy Partnership that was launched in New Delhi in April last year. Both leaders also reviewed the current status of four Working Groups created under the Strategic Energy Partnership – Oil & Gas, Power & Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development. They agreed to hold the second meeting of the India-US Strategic Energy Partnership at an early date. India has been a huge market for American energy products including clean coal technology.

The two ministers also discussed crude oil price volatility. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised the impact of price volatility on Indian consumers. He also pointed to the important role that the US plays in bringing global price stability. Pradhan expressed hope that both countries will continuously work for the development of both nations. US emergence as a source for oil and gas for India also figured during the call. Both Ministers agreed to work closely to improve the overall engagement between the countries in the energy sector.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App