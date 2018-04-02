Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday expressed hope that petroleum products will be soon brought under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The minister added that consumers should get the petroleum products at the rational price. Confident about his work, Pradhan said India is a consumer sensitive market and we are concerned about it. The statement by minister comes hours after petrol and diesel prices soar all-time high.

Pradhan in a statement said that as prices of crude oil soar in the international market, it directly impacts the fuel prices in the local market. The statement by minister comes hours after petrol prices reach highest price mark in 4 years at Rs 73.83 and diesel stands at the all-time high. It is the highest since September 2014 when the rates had hit Rs 76.06 and diesel being highest ever at Rs 64.69 with the previous high of Rs 64.22 on Feb 7. As per the notification issued by state-owned oil firms, petrol and diesel rates were raised by 18 paise per litre each in Delhi.

Today, addressing media, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said that the collection figures of direct taxes have exceeded our target. The minister added that GST revenue collection for the month of March is Rs 90,000 crore. Adhia added that we had hot around 200 complaints about anti-profiteering. Director General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence has caught cases amounting to Rs 200 cr where GST has been collected but not deposited. GSTN Chairman said, “We are satisfied with the roll-out of e-way mechanism and the E-Way server is prepared to take much more load. 35 states and 2 systems have got merged into the E-Way mechanism. 1.36 Cr traders and more than 11 lakh dealers till now have registered.”

