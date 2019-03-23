Dharwad building collapse: A total of 15 people have lost their lives in the Dharwad building collapse, which took place on March 19, 2019. It has been 72 hours since the rescue operation is underway. Reports said that there are still at least six people who have been trapped under the debris.

Dharwad building collapse: A total of 15 people have lost their lives in the Dharwad building collapse, which took place on March 19, 2019. It has been 72 hours since the rescue operation is underway. Reports said that there are still at least six people who have been trapped under the debris. Locals from Thyagaraja Nagar continue to sit near the site of the incident awaiting rescue of people trapped under the debris, reported ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the rescue team pulled out a 24-year-old youth from under the debris. Much for a surprise, Sangamesh Ramanagoudar walked himself to the ambulance. He was then rushed to the nearby hospital. It was the team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) that spotted the man under the debris.

Confirming the death toll, Sunil Agarwal, ADGP (Fire & Emergency Services), Karnataka said that it had been more than 72 hours, the operation was still on adding so far 15 have lost their lives.

#WATCH Man rescued from Dharwad building collapse site today after the under-construction building collapsed on March 19. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ODimTCxdoG — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

Apart from that, another couple was rescued from the site. Dileep Kokre and his wife Sangeetha were working on the ground floor of the building when the incident took place. The couple was then rushed to the District Civil Hospital for treatment.

Karnataka: Latest visuals from the site of #DharwadBuildingCollapse where rescue operations have been going on for more than 72 hours. The death toll has risen to 15. pic.twitter.com/Tk0p2GRCmH — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

Four building owners and an engineer were arrested on Friday. While building owners — Ravi Basavaraj Sabarad, Basavaraj D Nigadi, Gangappa S Shintri, Mahabaleshwar Puradagudi — surrendered before the police, Vivek Pawar, an engineer was taken into police custody. An FIR has filed against all of them.

#DharwadBuildingCollapse: Latest visuals from the site of the building collapse where rescue operations have been going on for more than 72 hours. The death toll has risen to 15. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/dI2NegCUW8 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

The rescue team has also rescued a 45-year-old woman and two dead bodies from under the debris. The bodies have been identified. On the other hand, the injured woman was rushed to the hospital.

On March 19, 2019, an under-construction building collapsed in Dharwad’s Kumareshwar Nagar. The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP in Karnataka have been at loggerheads over the building collapse issue. The BJP on Friday alleged that the collapsed building belongs to the father-in-law of former Dharwad Congress legislator Vinay Kulkarni while Kulkarni himself clarified that one of the partners in the building was his relative but the law should be allowed to take its course.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More