Dharwad building collapse: As many as 14 have lost their lives in the Dharwad building collapse four days after the tragedy took place on March 19, reports said on Friday. Over 60 people have been rescued so far, said reports. It has also been reported that 12 people are still missing and the rescue operation to save them is still underway. Confirming the death toll, District Commissioner, Deepa Cholan, said 2 people were rescued on Thursday and three more have been spotted trapped in the debris.

She added that oxygen and ORS have been given to them. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue teams are conducting the operation, said Cholan.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday airlifted two teams of the NDRF to conduct rescue operations in Karnataka’s Dharwad building. Both the teams have been continuously working to rescue the bodies trapped under the debris.

Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had also visited the site in Kumareshwar Nagar. He also went through the rescue operation carried out by the rescue teams and analysed the measures taken to safeguard those who have been rescued in the operation.

Kumaraswamy also assured all possible help from the government to the families of victims. He further assured that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the disaster, however, denied a judicial probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, a special team is expected to be constituted to investigate the case and arrest those responsible for the accident. Karnataka Minister RV Deshpande also said that a team of the investigation would be made within days to conduct a fair enquiry into the incident. He also said that the injured will be treated in the hospitals free of cost across the state.

On March 19, 2019, An under-construction building had collapsed in Dharwad’s Kumareshwar Nagar. According to locals, the construction had been taking place on the third floor of the building for the last two years. The building was owned by Basavraj Nigadi, Gangadhar Shintre and Ravi Sobrad.

