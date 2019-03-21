The Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to collect the bodies in Karnataka’s Dharwad building. The NDRF teams are working tirelessly to rescue the people trapped under debris. Almost 150 police and fire emergency personnel are engaged in the search operation. Most of those trapped are labourers who were involved in the construction work.

At least seven people have been killed and more than 60 people have been rescued after a building collapsed in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. As per reports, the death toll that occurred on Tuesday has reached seven after two more bodies were recovered from the debris on Thursday. More than 60 people have been rescued so far.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday airlifted two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to collect the bodies in Karnataka’s Dharwad building. The NDRF teams are working tirelessly to get the bodies trapped under the debris.

The incident occurred on Tuesday after an under-construction building in Dharwad collapsed. The incident has claimed seven lives so far and more than 60 have been rescued after the deadly collapse.

The NDRF team are working with the State Disaster Relief Response (SDRR) to collect more bodies and trapped people in the building collapse.

Meanwhile, police have not arrested anyone in the case. The search and rescue operation is underway at the site. They said that the rescue operation has been intensified to rescue people who are still trapped in the building. Almost 150 police and fire emergency personnel are engaged in the search operation. Most of those trapped are labourers who were involved in the construction work.

Reports have claimed that one of the owners of the building, is a relative of Congress leader, Vinay Kulkarni. A partial completion certificate had been issued to the building owners who obtained the same from the Hubbali-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, a special team is expected to be constituted to investigate the case and arrest those responsible for the accident.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that the rescue operation is going on full-swing at the site and will get the people who are still trapped inside the building. However, Karnataka Minister RV Deshpande also said that a team of the investigation will be constituted within days who will conduct a fair enquiry into the incident. He also said that the injured will be treated in the hospitals free of cost across the state.

