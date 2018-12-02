Dhenkanal shelter home sex scandal: Questions are being raised on the role of the government machinery that allowed Good News India to run a shelter home in clear violation of the terms and guidelines set by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. In the aftermath of the Kundulu gang-rape incident, the Dhenkanal shelter home scandal has exposed the state government's claim of Maa Ku Samman (Respect to women) slogan.

Dhenkanal shelter home sex scandal: The Dhenkanal Police on Friday arrested Simanchal Nayak, caretaker of the non-government organisation (NGO)-run Good News India Dream Centre, and Fayaz Rahman, chairman of the NGO, in Beltikiri under Sadar police limits after inmates alleged that the duo confined them inside the organisation’s building and sexually harassed them on a regular basis. The girls alleged that both Nayak and Rahman had been sexually, physically and mentally harassing them for the last two years and they could not tell anyone out of fear and shame. A total of 94 minor were there at the Dream Centre out of which 54 are girls. Many of the residents are orphans belonging to several districts across the state. This Dream Center with 48 children opened in the Spring of 2008 with Simanchal Naik and his wife Rajeswari.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Anuradha Goswami lodged a formal complaint against the shelter home for violating provisions under Juvenile Justice Act at Sadar police station. As per Juvenile Justice Act-2015 registration of all children homes with the state is mandatory. Following the arrest of both Nayak and Rahman, the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha ordered the closure of all 25 shelter homes in the state, including the Dream Centre at Beltikiri in Dhenkanal district, operated by Good News India.

Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal clarified that the government had turned down the request of the shelter home authorities to run the organisation. However, questions are being raised on the role of the government machinery that allowed Good News India to run a shelter home in clear violation of the terms and guidelines set by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The Ministry of Women and Child Development in its latest guidelines had instructed all state governments to verify the shelter homes in the wake of the Muzaffarpur and Deoria incidents.

Being operated illegally in a secluded place just 10 km away from the Dhenkanal district Collectorate and Superintendent of Police (SP) office, sexual harassment meted out to girl inmates at the shelter home has shocked the state. In the aftermath of the Kundulu gang-rape incident, the Dhenkanal shelter home scandal has exposed the state government’s claim of Maa Ku Samman (Respect to women) slogan.

