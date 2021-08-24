The Centre will offer care, isolation and treatment of asymptomatic, mild to moderate Covid positive cases. 85 oxygen concentrators, 15 Paediatric HDU beds, 18 Adult HDU beds and 52 Isolation beds are planned at this centre.

GMR Group led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medanta Hospital to set up a dedicated Covid Care Centre at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2. The Covid Care Centre is expected to be operational early September 2021.

Anticipating the third wave of COVID pandemic, the facility is being set up with various necessary healthcare facilities for its employees and their family members, including children, who are feared to be impacted by the third wave of the pandemic.

This state-of-the-art healthcare centre will help isolate, clinically treat, clinically support asymptomatic, mild and mild to moderate Covid positive employees of GMR or their family members, till they are transferred to a hospital or discharged to their homes.

This medical support facility will be managed by DIAL under the medical supervision of Medanta Hospital. Under this arrangement DIAL will handle day-to-day operational issues, while Medanta will provide all medical support to this centre, including supervision of medical personnel, treatment protocols, patient care, support for pathology, microbiology and radiology, emergency evacuation and admission of critically ill patients at their facility, etc.

A total of 15 Paediatric High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, 18 Adult HDU beds and 52 Isolation beds have been allotted at this centre. Besides, 85 oxygen concentrators have been arranged here. AI based cameras have been installed for monitoring all the activities inside the centre, along with all other medical equipments for HDU and Isolation beds as per state-of-the-art best industry practices.

Commenting on this development, Mr Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said: “GMR is obligated to keep the airport operational and functional at all times. Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, many of our employees had to suffer to avail healthcare facilities. We are extending our support with this set up to help in predominantly admitting GMR’s employees and their family members, as they are crucial for airport operations. The Centre will be isolated as a containment zone and will adhere to all applicable guidelines and norms.”

“It is important to strengthen access to treatment during these unprecedented times. Making quality healthcare available round-the-clock, within the safe confines of this exclusive set-up will ensure that no GMR employee or their family member is left untreated,” said Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta.

During the second wave of COVID-19, a lot of challenges were faced due to acute shortage of beds and oxygen concentrators in the hospitals. To avert any potential crisis during the anticipated third wave of the pandemic, this healthcare centre will have all the necessary facilities and equipment installed.

About DIAL

The GMR Group led, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a consortium; comprising of GMR Group, Airports Authority of India and Fraport. The consortium has a mandate to finance, design, build, operate and maintain the Delhi Airport for 30 years with an option to extend it by another 30 years. It has truly proven to be a shining example of Public Private Partnership (PPP). The Airport has been adjudged as the best airport by size and region (over 40 MPPA in Asia Pacific) by Airports Council International (ACI) in the Airport Service Quality Program for 2019. DIAL completed the modernization of Delhi’s IGI Airport including the commissioning of Terminal 3 (T3) – India’s largest building post-independence, in a record time of 37 months.

The Passenger Terminals managed by DIAL are recognized for their state-of-the-art infrastructure, design and operational efficiency. T3 serves as a hub for many carriers and has truly redefined the way Indian passengers fly. Delhi Airport is a leading Indian airport both in Passenger and Cargo capabilities with an annual traffic of 69.8 mppa in 2018. DIAL lays strong emphasis on green sustainable technologies and has won numerous awards and recognitions for the environmental sustainability initiatives.