In wake of recent terror attacks in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday while speaking the J&K assembly said that unfortunately, some media houses have created an atmosphere that if we talk of dialogue (with Pakistan) then we are labelled as anti-national. Establishing the importance of having dialogue to solve long impending issues, Mehbooba Mufti said, “We fought and won all wars against Pakistan but even now today there is no solution other than dialogue.” She further said, “till when will our jawans and civilians keep dying. Wonder what some media houses would have called Atalji if he took the bus to Lahore in today’s time and talked of dialogue.”

Not only J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti but former state CM Farooq Abdullah while speaking on the recent terror attack said, “Increase in terror activities will increase in the problem and it will be even worse in their nation (Pakistan). Nothing will be left there. And if the same situation persists, then the dispensation here in India will have to do something about it. The response from J&K CM has come amidst the recent terror activities being witnessed in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, an encounter between security forces and militants is still underway after a terror attack at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area was foiled by the army earlier in the day. According to sources, 23 Battalion of the CRPF is engaged in firing operation. Sources said that the militants have taken shelter in a nearby building that has been cordoned off by the CRPF.

One jawan, who was seriously injured in the encounter, has succumbed to his injuries. Officials said the soldier noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. When he challenged them, they opened fire t them. “The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire as well,” a spokesman of the CRPF said.