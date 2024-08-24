Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. On Friday, during a court hearing, Roy turned emotional, proclaiming his innocence before the judge.

Court Proceedings and Polygraph Test Consent

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented Sanjoy Roy in court and requested permission to conduct a polygraph test on the accused and other suspects in the case. A polygraph test requires the consent of both the court and the suspect. When the judge questioned Roy about his willingness to undergo the test, he reportedly broke down.

Roy stated in court, “I haven’t committed any crime. I’m being framed. Maybe this test will prove that,” according to a report by The Times of India. His emotional plea was seen as an assertion of his innocence, leading the court to grant permission for the polygraph test. In addition to Roy, the court also approved polygraph tests for the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and five others connected to the case. These include four doctors who had dinner with the deceased doctor on the night of the incident and Roy.

Details of the Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

The horrific crime occurred on August 9 inside a seminar hall on the third floor of the chest department at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The trainee doctor was found raped and murdered, with multiple lacerations and wounds on her body, indicating a brutal assault.

Sanjoy Roy was arrested the day after the crime. Surveillance footage captured him entering the building around the estimated time of the crime, and his Bluetooth headphones were discovered near the crime scene. Additionally, several pornographic clips were reportedly found on Roy’s mobile phone, further implicating him in the case.

Public Outrage and Medical Community Protests

The brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor ignited widespread outrage across Kolkata and beyond. The medical community, in particular, was deeply affected, with resident doctor associations in most government hospitals across India staging protests for 11 days. The protests led to the suspension of all elective services, including outpatient departments (OPDs), non-emergency surgeries, and diagnostics. The strike was eventually called off after the Supreme Court intervened, requesting the doctors to resume services.

The case has drawn significant public attention and scrutiny, with many calling for swift justice and accountability.