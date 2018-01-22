Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the Prime Minister did not respond to his letters because of the ego of his prime ministership. Anna Hazare, who will be holding another round of protests in the national capital said he has written more than 30 letters to PM Modi in the last 3 years, but the BJP leader and current PM never replied to them.

However, once against the anti-corruption activist made it clear that he has no intention of wooing votes through his campaigns and agitations. Earlier in 2011, Anna Hazare led a massive campaign demanding the inclusion of anti-corruption Jan Lokpal Bill. Massive rallies and protests were held in the national capital to pressurise the then Congress-led government in the Centre. And now in 2018, it will be once again when the anti-corruption activist is once again planning to launch a big agitation.