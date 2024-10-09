Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Did You Know? Jammu and Kashmir Once Had Prime Ministers!

It might come as a surprise to many, but back in time, the region of Jammu and Kashmir had a unique political structure where it was governed by a "Prime Minister" instead of a "Chief Minister."

It might come as a surprise to many, but back in time, the region of Jammu and Kashmir had a unique political structure where it was governed by a “Prime Minister” instead of a “Chief Minister.” One of the most prominent figures in this era was Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, also known as “Sher-e-Kashmir” or “The Lion of Kashmir.”

Sheikh Abdullah, born on December 5, 1905, played a pivotal role in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir. He was the founder of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, which later became the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. After the state’s accession to India, Abdullah became the first elected Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, a position equivalent to the Chief Minister of Indian states today.

Sheikh Abdullah is the father of Farooq Abdullah, who in turn is the father of Omar Abdullah.

Abdullah was a key figure who agitated against the rule of the Maharaja Hari Singh, demanding self-rule for Kashmir. His strong advocacy for the rights of the people made him a popular leader, and he continued to push for greater autonomy within the Indian Union. However, his political journey was not without challenges. On August 8, 1953, Abdullah was dismissed from his position as Prime Minister and subsequently jailed by the Indian government for allegedly supporting insurgent elements. He was replaced by Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad as Prime Minister.

Interestingly, the titles of “Sadr-i-Riyasat” (President of the State) and “Prime Minister” were used in Jammu and Kashmir until 1965. After that year, these titles were replaced with the more conventional terms used in the rest of India, “Governor” and “Chief Minister,” respectively. This marked a significant shift in the region’s governance.

Despite the political turmoil, Sheikh Abdullah made a comeback in 1974, following an accord with then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and held the position until his death on September 8, 1982.

This period in history, when Jammu and Kashmir had a Prime Minister, is a reflection of the state’s distinctive status and complex political history within India. The legacy of leaders like Sheikh Abdullah continues to influence the region’s politics even today.

