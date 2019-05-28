BJP's Mission Bengal begins: The mass defection of 60 Trinamool Congress workers comes in the aftermath of BJP's resounding victory across the country and its bagging 18 seats out of the 42 in West Bengal. The Trinamool won only 22 parliamentary seats in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. During the Lok Sabha campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that 40 TMC MLAs were in contact with him and ready to desert the party after the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP’s Mission West Bengal begins: It seems the recent victory of the BJP has come as a disaster for all the Opposition parties particularly the Trinamool Congress-led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as dozens of its leaders joined the saffron party. Reports said that 60 TMC workers including two MLAs and scores of municipal councillors have defected from the TMC and formally joined the rival BJP. These include Subhrangshu Roy and Tusharkanti Bhattacharjee. Subhranshu is the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was suspended from the Trinamool Congress, for anti-party activities. CPM MLA Devendra Roy was also among the Trinamool leaders who switched sides.

Mukul Roy told the media at the press conference where the Trinamool leaders were paraded that the defections would continue in the future. He said the joining of TMC leaders would be like the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. He claimed the Trinamool would be wiped from the state as they would not be able to stand even in opposition after the West Bengal Assembly elections of 2021.

Two TMC MLAs and one CPM MLA from West Bengal join BJP at party headquarters in Delhi. More than 50 Councillors also join BJP pic.twitter.com/9cJ0gTn9FC — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

The mass defection comes in the aftermath of BJP’s resounding victory across the country and its hold on 18 seats of the total 42 constituencies in West Bengal. The Trinamool won only 22 parliamentary seats in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

During an election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that 40 TMC MLAs were in contact with him and ready to desert the party once BJP won the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a rally in Serampore, he had said that lotus would bloom everywhere and TMC MLAs would leave Didi (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee).

Reacting to PM Modi’s sensational revelations, Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien said the BJP was resorting to horse-trading. He said not even a single councillor would go with the BJP and asked PM Modi if he was campaigning for elections or horse-trading.

Both the BJP and the TMC were involved in an aggressive election campaign in Bengal with the former trying to make inroads and the latter struggling to save its bastion. The results of general elections stunned the Trinamool as the party had not expected such a humiliating loss.

Reports had also done the rounds that CPM cadre cross-voted for the BJP in several of these constituencies so as to defeat the Trinamool Congress, which had ended Left Front rule in the state in 2011.

