Just a few hours after the Allahabad High Court had sought a reply from the UP Government-led by Yogi Adityanath in the Unnao rape case that why was the MLA not arrested, the UP government has said that there is not enough evidence against the BJP MLA. The UP government further added that after having enough evidence, we will arrest him. The bizarre claims by the UP government came in after the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, had stated that the justice will be served to the victim. The Unnao rape case has been taken over the by the CBI, after the SIT submitted its chargesheet to the UP Government. On April 11, the prime accused in the matter, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was seen roaming outside the residence of SSP in Lucknow.

While talking to media present outside the SSP’s residence, Sengar said that he has come here to show that he is not running from the charges. “I came here to show to the media that I am not on the run, and I am very much in Lucknow. I am here, tell me what to do,” he said. The BJP MLA currently faces charges of raping a 16-year-old girl in June last year. After the incident, the family reported the matter but all their complaints went unheard by the UP Police. On Thursday, Union Minister, Satyapal Singh said that SIT has submitted its report, and strict action is awaiting the guilty. “The SIT has submitted its report, strict action will be taken against guilty.I don’t know how much is he(#KuldeepSinghSengar) involved in the case, sometimes allegations are proven wrong also,” said Singh.

Earlier today, UP DGP OP Singh addressing a media briefing session said, “We have interrogated the accused and have also recorded statements of the family members. Nobody is defending, we are all saying is that we have to hear both sides. Now the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who will decide on the arrest.” Another BJP MLA Surendra Singh claimed the rape survivor had filed a “false rape case” against a man in the past too. He added that after the case was registered, the man spent six months in jail. He said the truth will be out in the Unnao case when a narcotics test is done of accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the victim-complainant.

