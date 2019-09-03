Chandrayaan 2 to land in 4 days: India's second Moon mission Chandrayaan 2 is all set to touch the lunar surface on September 7. ISRO confirmed today that Vikram lander has successfully completed its first de-orbit manoeuvre. Apart from this, do you know how it is different from Chandrayaan 1? Find out now.

Chandrayaan 2 is just 4 days away from its landing on the moon’s surface. After the successful separation of Vikram lander from the orbiter on Monday afternoon at 1:15 pm, the first de-orbit manoeuvre for Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Tuesday (September 03) at 8:50 am, tweeted ISRO. India has moved a step closer to the Moon’s surface.

ISRO said that the duration of the manoeuvre was 4 seconds. The orbit of Vikram lander is 104kmx128km, the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter continues to orbit Moon and both the orbiter and lander are healthy. Also, the second de-orbiting manoeuvre is scheduled for September 04 between 3:30 am to 4:30 am.

For years, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been taking the country ahead in the race of space exploration. Setting up a milestone with Chandrayaan 1, the space agency is once again set to create history with its second Moon mission, Chandrayaan 2. If this mission gets successful then after countries like the USA, Russia, China, India will become the fourth country in the world to perform a soft landing on the Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan 2 involves an orbiter, a lander named as Vikram and a rover named as Pragyaan, which all have been built by ISRO. Earlier this year, China also successfully landed a lunar rover on Moon.

#ISRO

The first de-orbit maneuver for #VikramLander of #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (September 03, 2019) at 0850 hrs IST. For details please visit https://t.co/K5dS113UJL Here's view of Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Ddeo2URPg5 — ISRO (@isro) September 3, 2019

As said above and we all know that this is India’s second Moon mission, what about the first? How many of you remember the Chandrayaan 1? Now you’ll be stuck in the blur memories of Chandrayaan 1 and here the question comes in your mind, Why India launched the Chandrayaan 2 then? Hold on! You’ll get all your answers including what apart Chandrayaan 2 from Chandrayaan 1?

As the name suggests, Chandrayaan 1 was India’s first Moon mission and Chandrayaan 2 is the second. Chandrayaan means Moon vehicle. Chandrayaan 2 is a follow-up mission of Chandrayaan 1. After a journey of more than 45 days, Chandrayaan 2 is all set to touch the Moon’s lunar surface on September 7 between 1:30 am and 2:30 am and as per ISRO, it would be 1:55 am.

As per reports, the Chandrayaan 2 was actually planned as a collaboration with the Russian space agency, Roscosmos. But in the year 2013, India withdrew the collaboration due to technical differences with the Russian programme.

Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2 Launchers:

Chandrayaan 1 was launched by India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C11 on October 22, 2008, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Whereas, Chandrayaan 2 was launched by India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1 on July 22, 2019, at 2:43 pm from the Same Space Centre.

The Chandrayaan 1 spacecraft created more than 3,400 orbits around the Moon. Chandrayaan 1 was in operations for 312 days till August 29, 2009. On the other hand, Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter will continue its mission for a duration of one year.

Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2 Instruments Onboard:

The Chandrayaan 1 spacecraft carried a total of 11 scientific instruments onboard. From which, five of them were Indian while the others were from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), European Space Agency (ESA), and Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

On the other hand, Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter has 8 scientific payloads for mapping the lunar surface of the Moon and to study its outer atmosphere. The lander carries 3 scientific payloads to operate surface and subsurface scientific experiments. The rover carries 2 payloads to expand the lunar surface’s understanding for us.

Chandrayaan 2’s exceptional features;

Its lander is capable of soft landing on the Moon’s surface.

Its algorithm is completely developed by India’s highly-knowledgeable scientists and the scientific community.

ITs rover is capable of operating in-situ payload demonstrations.

Chandrayaan 1 Vs Chandrayaan 2 Legacy:

Chandrayaan 1-

On August 15, 2003, then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced the Chandrayaan programme.

October 22, 2008; Chandrayaan 1 launched.

November 8, 2008: Chandrayaan 1 entered Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

November 14, 2008: The Moon Impact Experiment ejected from Chandrayaan 1 and crashed near the lunar south pole region, that confirmed the water molecules present on Moon.

August 28, 2009: Chandrayaan 1 operation ended.

Chandrayaan 2–

September 18, 2008: Then PM Manmohan Singh gave the nod to the Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission.

July 9, 2019: Launch window opened.

July 22, 2019: Chandrayaan 2 launched.

September 2, 2019: Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander successfully separated from the orbiter.

September 3, 2019: Performed first de-orbit manoeuvre for Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 successfully.

September 7, 2019: Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft is expected to land on Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2 Success and Goals:

Chandrayaan 1 basically discovered the presence of water molecules on Moon’s surface and that was a history-making discovery. Chandrayaan 1 also detected water ice in the north polar region of the Moon. Along with that, it also found aluminium, magnesium and silicon on the Moon’s surface. Global imaging of the Moon is one more success of Chandrayaan 1.

Chandrayaan 2 projects to expand the scientific discoveries of Chandrayaan 1 by steps like soft landing on the Moon and deploying a rover to investigate more about the lunar surface.

