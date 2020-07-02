After the Centre banned 59 mobile apps, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Indian can even do a “digital strike”. He said that India wants peace but if someone casts an evil eye, India is also capable of giving a befitting reply. He also mentioned that 20 Indian soldiers have lost their lives but the number on the other side is double. He hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it a strong leadership.

In a virtual West Bengal rally, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that for security and sovereignty of India and for the people’s digital security and privacy, we have banned 59 apps, including TikTok. India knows how to look in the eyes of those eyeing our borders and to protect countrymen, India can even do a digital strike. Amid border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh, the government on Monday banned 59 apps, mostly Chinese, including Tik Tok and UC Browser that were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence” of the country.

The Ministry of Information Technology said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.

Also read: Mumbai airport development: CBI files FIR against GVK Reddy, others in connection with irregularities of over Rs 800 crore

Also read: Karnataka issues notice to 18 hospitals on denying to admit a patient, who later died

The ban came amid nationwide outrage against China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley with Chinese troops when they attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.

Also read: Congress slams Centre for asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate Delhi accommodation

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App