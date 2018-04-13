The government has come up with its new initiative, DigiYatra, which is soon going to replace flashing of the ID cards at security checks with Aadhaar-based authentication. Banglore and Ahmedabad are the first cities which will be experiencing the paperless boarding. So, all you need is your mobile to show e-boarding cards for a scan at the security check.

‘DigiYatra’ a new initiative of the government will let passengers enjoy paperless travel if they link their tickets to Aadhaar. Soon, no more flashing of the IDs will be needed to board domestic flights in India as it is going to be replaced by Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and a smartphone. The first cities to experience the digital reform are going to be Banglore and Allahabad. “We are working on the digital platform template to enable air travellers to complete airport processes smoothly. This should be ready by the month-end,” TOI quoted aviation secretary RN Choubey as saying.

Reports said that Banglore and Hyderabad airports have successfully conducted pilot projects for paperless boarding process, which makes them the first two cities to roll out the same. By the end of this year, Airports Authority of India (AAI) will roll the same out at its major airports. AAI has further added that the old paper-based boarding system will be also working as linking Aadhaar to air tickets will not be mandatory. From now on, all that the air passengers need is a mobile to show e-boarding cards for a scan at the security check.

Besides benefitting passengers, DigiYatra saves some perks for the airlines and airport operators too. Smart airports with smart entry gates with biometric authentication are going to digitalised the entire experience of boarding on a flight. The flyer will be granted entry only after his authentication via Aadhaar will be done. It will also keep a track on passengers entering airport terminals on fake tickets.

According to reports, to make the DigiYatra work smoothly, officials would need reliable high-speed connection and real-time access to the Aadhaar database as well as that of the National Crime Records Bureau.

