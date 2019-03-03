Digvijaya Singh asks Centre to provide proof of IAF air strikes in Balakot, calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a good neighbour: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has asked the central government to provide evidence of the air strikes launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Pakistan-based terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) in Balakot.

Digvijaya Singh asks Centre to provide proof of IAF air strikes in Balakot, calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a good neighbour: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has asked the central government to provide evidence of the air strikes launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Pakistan-based terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) in Balakot. While addressing a media gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said that he was not questioning the operation but the government could provide satellite pictures of air strike as this is the technical age.

Citing an example of the United States, which had given solid proof of the Osama operation to the world, the Congress leader demanded the Centre that India should also give a solid proof for the air strike it conducted recently.

While dubbing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as a good neighbour, Singh appreciated Khan for ensuring the safe return of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India.

He further added that the PTI chief should show some more bravery and hand over Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed to India.

He further attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that he has not seen a bigger liar than him. He made the statement after PM Modi said that the NDA government wanted to launch the air strikes since 26/11 Mumbai attacks, however, it was opposed by the UPA government.

On February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force (IAF) launched air strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps in Balakota in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack. The IAF had claimed that it killed over 300 terrorists residing in the area.

