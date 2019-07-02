Congress leader Digvijay Singh has sought a law to curb the use of fake news and social media. Demanding a comprehensive law to regulate fake news he said it was important to have a law because of an upsurge in communal tensions.

In the ongoing, the Budget session, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has demanded to frame a law to regulate fake news and indecent language on social media platforms.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Singh sad communal riots and societal divide was being created through the circulation of fake news in social media and added that fake news was more dangerous than terrorism.

He said derogatory language and lies used on online platforms such as Twiter, Facebook to flare up communal disharmony. People tweeting fake news are followed by influential people, added Singh. He demanded a comprehensive law to curb indecent language and spread of communal poison on the social leader.

AIADMK’s N Gokulkrishnan also demanded extension of 25 per cent reservation to natives and locals of a state in all the 48 central universities. He said 25 per cent reservation for locals in all courses in Pondicherry University has not implemented despite the academic executive accepting such a move in 2013-14.

BJP leader Vijay P Sahasrabuddhe said the government should come out with safety guidelines to check abuse and addiction of online gaming. He said China provided for showing no blood in games, Australia has banned 220 games and South Korea does not permit some games to be played by children below 16 years. Therefore, it was essential to formulate guidelines for online gaming for children safety.

While JD (U)’s Ram Nath Thakur demanded that there should be rules to check mushrooming coaching centers while another minister criticized the move to corporatize Indian Railways. He said corporatization will lead to denial of the reservation to SC/ST and OBCs as such a provision does not apply to private entities.

