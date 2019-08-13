Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said Pulwama attack was an intelligence failure and blamed the Centre for it. He said anyone who questioned the government in India was declared a traitor.

Congress veteran Digvijay Singh on Tuesday recalled the February 14 Pulwama attack on the Indian security forces and termed it an intelligence failure. Slamming the Centre, he said if it was some other country where a similar situation had occurred, its Home Minister, if not Prime Minister would have been forced to resign.

Sing added that anyone who raised questions or countered the government was declared a traitor. The statement has come two days after he sparked controversy for his remarks over Jammu and Kashmir special status. He urged the government to handle Jammu and Kashmir thoughtfully after it abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to the state. He warned the government that Kashmir would slip out of India’s hands if it did not handle the issue carefully.

Earlier in March, Singh had called the Pulwama attack an accident and had also questioned the credibility of the airstrikes alongside praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for allowing the release of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Singh, in the past also has been in headlines for his controversial statements.

Digvijaya Singh, Congress: Jammu & Kashmir Governor himself had said that there was an intelligence failure (Pulwama attack), had it been any other country Home Minister would have been forced to resign, if not the PM. But here, whoever raised questions was declared a traitor. pic.twitter.com/9yxske6Sb1 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

The Pulwama terror attack escalated tensions between India and Pakistan that also drew international criticism for Pakistan. Several countries including the US, Russia warned Pakistan to take stringent actions against terror hubs brewing in the country.

The terror attack took place on February 14 after an explosive-laden car rammed into the CRPF convoy comprising over 100 soldiers. This was followed by Balakot airstrikes by India on February 25 as it bombarded Pakistani terror camps on the other side of the border.

