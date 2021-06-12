The senior party leader said this in a conversation on Clubhouse, an audio-based social media app. The audio of the alleged conversation was released on Twitter by the national president of the IT cell of Bhartiya Janata Party, Amit Malviya.

In an alleged conversation with a Pakistan-based journalist, Shahzeb Jillani, Digvijay Singh, the General Secretary of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi’s top aid, said on Saturday that if Congress comes to power, they will ‘relook’ at the decision of abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The senior party leader said this in a conversation on Clubhouse, an audio-based social media app. The audio of the alleged conversation was released on Twitter by the national president of the IT cell of Bhartiya Janata Party, Amit Malviya.

The audio, which dates back to May 12, includes several audio clips wherein Digvijay Singh is heard criticizing the abrogation of Article 370. In the conversation with Shahzeb, he said, “Democracy was missing in Kashmir when they abrogated Article 370, ‘Insaaniyat’ was missing as they had put everyone behind bars. “Kashmiriyat’ is one of the fundamentals of Secularism as a Hindu King worked in harmony in a Muslim-majority state. There was a reservation for the Kashmiri Pandit. Therefore, the abrogation of Article 370 and reducing the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is a sad decision. The Congress Party will relook at this issue when it comes to power.”

Shahzeb Jillani, who is currently residing in Germany expressed his astonishment at the changing landscape of politics and the Indian Society under the governance of Narendra Modi. He also pointed out that the relationship between India and Pakistan has strained further due to the decision. The opposition leaders including BJP MP Shandilya Giriraj Singh took to Twitter to take a dig at Digvijay’s conversation with Shahzeb. Digvijay Singh, in the same conversation, also said, “I genuinely believe that religious fundamentalism is dangerous to society. It only leads to hatred, which results in violence.”

The decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution of India was taken by the Narendra Modi-led government on August 6. The decision bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, namely UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh.