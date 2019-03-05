Digvijaya Singh calls Pulwama terror attack an accident, asks PM Modi to tell exact figures of terrorists killed in Balakot air strikes: The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister took to his official Twitter handle and posted that a few International media channels had stirred confusion around the air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the aftermath of Pulwama accident. He added that different BJP leaders are giving different figures of terrorists killed in Balakot air strikes.

A few days after demanding proof of IAF air strikes in Balakot by the central government, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has now termed the Pulwama terror as Accident. Earlier in the day, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister took to his official Twitter handle and posted that a few International media channels had stirred confusion around the air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the aftermath of Pulwama accident.

He further noted that the dubiety of International media has also been raising questions on the credibility of our Government of India. In a series of tweets, he also questioned PM Narendra Modi over his silence on the exact numbers of militants being killed in the air strikes.

किन्तु पुलवामा दुर्घटना के बाद हमारी वायु सेना द्वारा की गयी “Air Strike" के बाद कुछ विदेशी मीडिया में संदेह पैदा किया जा रहा है जिससे हमारी भारत सरकार की विश्वसनीयता पर भी प्रश्न चिन्ह लग रहा है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 5, 2019

He said that some of Modi government leaders claimed that 300 terrorists were killed, BJP president Amit Shah said that the numbers were 250 while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said 400 people were killed. While asking PM Modi to break his silence, Singh claimed that the country wants to know who was a liar in the entire case.

प्रधान मंत्री जी आपकी सरकार के कुछ मंत्री कहते हैं ३०० आतंकवादी मारे गये भाजपा अध्यक्ष कहते हैं २५० मारे हैं, योगी आदित्यनाथ कहते हैं ४०० मारे गये और आपके मंत्री SS Ahluwalia कहते एक भी नहीं मरा।और आप इस विषय में मौन हैं। देश जानना चाहता है कि इसमें झूठा कौन है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 5, 2019

Earlier on March 3, 2019, the Congress leader asked the central government to provide evidence of the air strikes launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Pakistan-based terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) in Balakot.

#WATCH Union minister VK Singh on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh terming #Pulwama terrorist attack an “accident”,says, "With due respect, I would like to ask Digvijaya Singh Ji, was Rajiv Gandhi's assassination an accident or a terror incident?" pic.twitter.com/Sm1blc2Gjj — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019

While addressing a media gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh said that he was not questioning the operation but the government could provide satellite pictures of air strike as this is the technical age.

