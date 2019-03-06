Digvijaya Singh dares Modi govt to file case against him for terming Pulwama terror attack an accident: Digvijaya said three BJP ministers termed him anti-Indian after his remark but the same ministers and Modi himself should listen what UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had said on Pulwama terror attack.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the exact numbers of militants being killed in the air strikes.

Digvijaya Singh dares Modi govt to file case against him for terming Pulwama terror attack an accident: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday dared the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to file a case against him for terming the Pulwama terror attack an “accident”. Continuing his diatribe against the ruling BJP, Digvijaya said he had tweeted on the Pulwama terror attack from Delhi where the police department comes under the jurisdiction of the Centre and the government is free to take action against him.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had stirred a political storm on Tuesday after he termed the Pulwama attack an “accident” and said some foreign media houses are expressing their doubts on the veracity of the February 26 Indian Air Force (IAF) air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot and raising questions on the credibility of our Government of India in the aftermath of Pulwama accident. The Congress leader also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the exact numbers of militants being killed in the air strikes.

मेरे जिस ट्वीट पर आप व आपके मंत्री गण मुझे पाकिस्तान समर्थक मानते हैं देशद्रोही मानते हैं वह मैंने दिल्ली से किया था जहॉं की पुलिस केंद्र सरकार के अन्तर्गत आती है। अगर आप में साहस है तो मेरे ऊपर मुकदमा दायर करें। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 6, 2019

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले को मैंने “दुर्घटना” कह दिया तो मोदी जी से ले कर ३ केंद्रीय मंत्री जी मुझे पाकिस्तान समर्थक बताने में जुट गये। उत्तर प्रदेश में भाजपा के उप मुख्य मंत्री जी केशव देव मौर्य जी का बयान कृपया सुनें। मोदी जी व उनके मंत्रीगण मौर्य जी के बारे में कुछ कहना चाहेंगे? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 6, 2019

He also questioned the government regarding steps taken by it to curb intelligence failure vis-a-vis terrorist attacks in the country. He questioned if PM Modi has sought clarification from the NSA, IB chief and RAW chief in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack.

Digvijaya said three BJP ministers termed him anti-Indian after his remark but the same ministers and Modi himself should listen what UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had said on Pulwama terror attack.

On Tuesday, Digvijaya Singh retweeted a video that shows Keshav Prasad Maurya describing the terrorist attack in Pulwama as a “big accident”.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is trying to lower the morale of the armed forces by raising questions about their operations.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticised Digvijaya for the latter’s comment on the Pulwama terror attack and claimed that such statements reflect the “mentality” of the Congress Party.

