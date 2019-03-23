The seat is currently held by BJP's Alok Sanjar and in 2014, he had won by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes. Before him, BJP's Kailash Joshi had represented the seat for 10 years. Madhya Pradesh has several seats such as Bhopal, Indore and Vidisha that have remained with the BJP for decades.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal parliamentary constituency. He had apparently accepted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s challenge to contest from the tough seat. But a few media reports countered this claim and said that the Congress general secretary wanted to contest from Rajgarh seat, which he had won in 1984 and 1991. The Congress Central Election Committee finalised his name as the party candidate from Bhopal. He was also given the option to contest from Indore and Jabalpur. He is currently a member of Rajya Sabha.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Kamal Nath himself.

But this time around the Congress is hoping to change that, especially after its victory in last year’s Assembly elections. Madhya Pradesh, a Hindi speaking state, is considered to be a BJP’s stronghold. The BJP ruled the state for 15 years between 2003 and 2018.

Also, there was a marginal difference between the vote share of the BJP and the Congress in the last assembly elections. Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha seats and the state will go to polls in four different phases – on April 29, May 6, May 12, and May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

The BJP, which has so far released 4 lists for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, is yet to announce their candidates for Madhya Pradesh. In 2014 parliamentary elections, the BJP had swept the state by winning 27 of the 29 seats. The Congress had won just two.

