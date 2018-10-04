Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya underwent a baptism of fire after he tweeted photos of ambulances from Andhra Pradesh and alleged that the vehicles were lying unused in Uttar Pradesh. However, the photo is from Andhra Pradesh, not Uttar Pradesh.

Right after Digvijaya Singh tweeted the image, people started pointed out that ambulances had words written in Telugu. He got trolled with many asking if Telugu was spoken in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya underwent a baptism of fire after he tweeted photos of ambulances from Andhra Pradesh and alleged that the vehicles were lying unused in Uttar Pradesh. Singh posted the picture along with a preface slamming CM Yogi and saying, “Yogi ji, what have you done to Uttar Pradesh? The 102, 108 ambulances started by Akhilesh Yadav’s government are rusting while the sick are being carried on carts.”

ये उत्तर प्रदेश की हालत क्या कर दी योगी जी ने, अखिलेश यादव जी द्वारा चलवाई गई 108,102 एम्बूलेंस खड़ी जंग खा रही है और जनता अपने बीमार परिजनों को ठेलो पर अस्पताल ले जा रही है॥

#वाह_योगी_जी_वाह#

#बेशरमी_की_भी_हद_होती_है# रजत यादव pic.twitter.com/zWJr8CugHY — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 3, 2018

This is not the first time, Congress leader made gaffe and got brutally trolled by the ‘social bhatks’, in June this year, he had to apologise after he tweeted an old image of a metro pillar from Pakistan claiming it to be a railway bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

My apologies. One of my friend sent it to me. My fault I didn't check up. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 10, 2018

Well this is not a new incident when leaders got carried away and ended up promoting fake news. In June this year, veteran actor Shabana Azmi had apologised to the railways for tweeting a video of railways workers washing dishes in dirty water.

Later, the railways issued clarification tagging the actress and told her that the video was from Malaysia. Following this, Azmi apologised for the tweet.

