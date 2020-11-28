Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana on Saturday morning began arriving at the Nirankari Samagam Ground on the outskirts of the national capital. The Farmers are protesting against the three farm laws recently passed by the parliament.

After days of a standoff with police and after facing teargas shells, water cannons and barricading on various points on the Delhi-Haryana border by police, the farmers ‘Dilli Chalo’ march was allowed to enter Delhi on Friday and proceed to the ground in Burari situated in its north-west. Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana on Saturday morning began arriving at the Nirankari Samagam Ground on the outskirts of the national capital.

The Farmers are protesting against the three farm laws recently passed by the parliament. The Delhi Government have made arrangements for the farmers at the ground while Delhi Police were seen making an appeal to the farmers to maintain peace and hold a peaceful protest.

Farmers are protesting against the three laws: the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers alleged that peaceful protest was a Constitutional right and the use of water cannons against them by the government was a crime.

Appealing to farmers to end their protest in view of COVID-19 pandemic and winters, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier said the central government is ready to discuss issues related to three agriculture sector laws with the representatives of farmers organisations.