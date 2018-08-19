Dilshad Garden murder: Delhi Police took out two dead bodies from a flat located in Dilshad Garden colony in Delhi on Sunday morning. The two deceased were later identified as 20-year-old Ravi Malhotra and his 51-year-old mother.

Even before the reason behind the sudden death of 11 members of a family living in Delhi’s Burari area could be ascertained, Delhi Police took out two dead bodies from a flat located in Dilshad Garden colony in Delhi on Sunday morning. The two deceased were later identified as 20-year-old Ravi Malhotra and his 51-year-old mother. Soon after the Delhi Police were alerted by the neighbours, they rushed to the spot and started their investigation. While talking to neighbours, it was found that the duo was introvert and had shifted to a flat in Dilshad Garden some two weeks ago.

Neighbours of the deceased added that neither of them ever communicated with other people as several of the residents were not even aware of the mother-son living there in a flat in the colony.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police official said that after they entered the flat in Dilshad Garden, Delhi, they found Ravi’s body lying in a pool of blood on washroom’s floor. After finding the boy’s dead body, they further investigated the flat and later found his mother’s body stuffed in a box.

As per preliminary investigation, the investigation authorities termed it as a case of murder. After sending the bodies for post-mortem, the police increased the circle of their investigation and have reported zeroed on a man they found coming out of the flat while examining the CCTV footage.

While the medial reports are awaited, sources add that special teams have been formed to ascertain the reason behind the two murders that took place at a flat in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden.

