The Centre has told the Supreme Court that its order that diluted the automatic arrest for offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has caused a great deal of damage to the country. In a written statement, the central government suggested that "the confusion created by this judgment may have to be corrected by reviewing the judgment and recalling the directions".

Seeking review of SC’s March 20 order, the government said that only after reviewing the judgement and recalling the directions, the confusion created by its judgement can be corrected. Reports said that the government contended that the entire judgment was “vitiated” as the decision was taken on the basis that it can legislate, and has power “to make law when none exists”. Citing the sensitivity of the issue, the government said that the apex court’s order had “diluted” the Act, resulting in great damage to the country.

“ln India, separation of powers being part of the basic structure of the Constitution, there was no room for the court declaring that it could legislate and make plenary law,” reads the statement. The statement highlights what Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench of Justices Goel and Lalit on April 3 during the hearing of the government’s review petition.

On April 2, the Central government filed a petition points seeking review of Supreme Court’s recent judgment diluting the mandatory arrest provision under SC/ST (Prevention of) Atrocities Act. On April 3, while hearing the submissions filed by Attorney General KK Venugopal, the Supreme Court said that they were not standing against the law that had been prevailing in the nation for several years. During the hearings, SC also observed that the following Act can be misused by politicians for their political use.

