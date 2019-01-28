Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde, just hours after making an offensive statement like “hand that touch Hindu girls should be cut”, he has created a new controversy by tweeting about a Congress leader as a “guy who ran behind a Muslim lady”

Congress President of Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao’s wife Tabu Gundu Rao on Monday lashed out against Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde for dragging her name into a controversy for his “political gain”. Tabu said there should be a line of separation which the leaders should maintain by not dragging the family members of political leaders for their political interests. Tabu Gundu Rao was disappointed by the offensive remarks made by Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde.

Tabu Gundu Rao retaliated to Ananth Kumar Hegde by saying that there should be a line of separation and the leaders like Hegde should think before making any statement as they cannot insult anyone on a personal note and doing so will not be tolerated. She stated that she is not a political person but a housewife and it is baseless to drag her in an argument just to satisfy and achieve political interests. Contradicting Hegde, she said that her husband never ran away with her and their marriage is a sanctimonious one.

Tabu Gundu Rao, Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife on Union Min Ananth Kumar Hegde's tweets on DG Rao, 'I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady': First, he never ran away with me, it is a sanctimonious marriage. To drag me into it is getting way below the belt & pathetic. pic.twitter.com/2tIBNk0wkf — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

“There’s a line that leaders need to draw. They should mind their language. I want to state that I am not a political person, I am a housewife. Why do you want to use me to polarise elections? At least you should redeem his chair,” added Tabu Gundu Rao.

The controversy started when Ananth Kumar Hegde made a comment yesterday while attending a meeting of Hindu Jagran Vedike, a Vishva Hindu Parishad’s youth organisation, by saying that “hand that touches a Hindu girl should cease to exist henceforth.”

Famous for his incendiary statements, Ananth Kumar Hegde further mentioned that “Hindu youth should not behave like a sacrificial lamb, but he should carry a dominant personality like an elephant or a tiger.”

Dinesh Gundu Rao responded to Union Minister’s remark by saying that it is disreputable that such sort of people are serving as ministers and get elected as Member of Parliament (MP). This statement didn’t go down well with Ananth Kumar Hegde and he fired back by making a controversial remark against the Congress leader. As a reply to Rao, Hegde dragged Rao’s marriage to a Muslim woman in the public platform.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao responded back by calling it Hegde’s lack of values and culture and urged him to be a more tolerant person.

This is not the first time that Hegde has caused a stir. Earlier in 2018, he said that the first aircraft was created by an Indian named Shivakar Talpade and not by the Wright Brothers. In 2017, he said that people who don’t know about their bloodline should not call themselves secular as they don’t have any identity and that the BJP will soon remove the word ‘secular’’ from the Constitution.

