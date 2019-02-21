Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey are one of the most liked couples of the Bhojpuri cinema. The duo has done more than 20 Bhojpuri films together among which their first film was- Nirahua Hindustani. Their sizzling chemistry never fails to set the screens on fire glueing the audience to their seats. His last released Nirahua Hindustani 3 was also a huge hit in Bhojpuri Box Office.

They are also one of the best and on-screen power couples of Bhojpuri cinema

Bhojpuri duo Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are famous for their amazing acting skills, and their on screen as well as off-screen sizzling chemistry. Taking to his official Instagram account Dinesh Lal Yadav had shared a cute picture with Amrapali Dubey where they both are smiling for the cameras. In the post shared by the Bhojpuri superstar, he is telling his 226k followers about his return to Mumbai. The throwback picture was posted by him on July 25 last year.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav did their first movie together in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani and since then the duo loves and prefers to act opposite each other. Some of the movies of the duo from 2014 onwards are- Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawalal 2, Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai, Doodh Ka Karz, Aashiq Aawara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Ram Lakhan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Beta, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London.

He made his debut with the Bhojpuri movie Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re as a supporting actor with Kalpana Patowary and Sunil Chhaila Bihari.

First time in 2008, he appeared in Nirahua Rikshawala as a lead actor which was a blockbuster in Bhojpuri box office. He has given many successful films in his careers like Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi and Border. He is also known as Jubilee Star.

