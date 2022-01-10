Reports suggest that the crisis management body has decided not to impose any lockdown in the national capital.

Amid surging Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the dine-in service in restaurants is likely to be discontinued in the national capital, said sources cited by ANI. Earlier, the eateries and bars in the capital were allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity to curb the spread of coronavirus. Reports suggest that the crisis management body has decided not to impose any lockdown in the national capital.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the meeting. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other health department officials were present in the meeting.

Delhi had added 22,751 new COVID-19 cases to its tally on Sunday, as per the state health department. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.53%.