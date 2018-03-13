Congress party veteran Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday hosted dinner for leaders from the opposition parties. Leaders who attended the dinner were from parties including NCP, SP, BSP, RJD, HAM, NC, JVM, DMK, AIUDF and others. Clarifying to media that dinner with opposition leaders should not be seen from a political angle, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that this dinner for opposition parties should not be seen from the prism of politics.

Congress party former chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday hosted dinner for leaders from the opposition parties. Political leaders including Sharad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Ramgopal Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Satish Mishra along with other leaders attended the dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi. Clarifying to media that dinner with opposition leaders should not be seen from a political angle, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “This dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi ji for opposition parties should not be seen from the prism of politics, it was for friendship and better dialogue between parties.”

Though the Congress party saying that the dinner should not be looked through a prism of politics, it could be guessed that inviting opposition party leaders for dinner is a first step forward towards building a united opposition to break the winning streak of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Apart from NCP, SP and BSP leaders, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha’s (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi, National Conference’s (NC) Omar Abdullah, JVM’s Babulal Marandi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)‘s Kanimozhi and All India United Democratic Front’s (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal also attended the dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge at dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi for opposition parties earlier today pic.twitter.com/1yEvlbbN3v — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

#Delhi: Opposition leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence. The leaders are here after being invited for dinner by the UPA chairperson. pic.twitter.com/D0ZfdQ79UP — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

Delhi: Sharad Yadav, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, SP's Ramgopal Yadav, BSP's Satish Mishra at dinner hosted for opposition parties by Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/M3gAwwloim — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi while speaking in a public event had said that it was possible that the party in the future may be headed by someone, not from the Gandhi family. She also mentioned that like-minded parties needed to come together to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the nation. Meanwhile, the Congress party under its chief Rahul Gandhi has been trying hard to retain its lost fame but the recent assembly elections results from the northeastern states including Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya have once again shattered hopes of the Congress party. Therefore at a political scenario like this, Congress party seems that its mulling options before General Election 2019.

