India on Saturday reported 42,766 new Covid-19 cases, lowest ever since the wrath of second wave. The total number of active cases now stand at 4,55,033.

Amid warnings of a third wave of Covid-19, India has been witnessing a ray of hope with a dip in the daily new case count. On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry reported 42,766 new Covid-19 cases, lowest ever since the wrath of second wave. With this, the total number of active cases now stand at 4,55,033. One of the reasons behind the dip in new infections can be seen in Centre’s much-needed boost to the vaccination drive, which has picked pace across the country.

The Union Health Ministry has shared that more than 38.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states /UTs so far, through all sources. Furthermore, more than 1.73 crore balance and initialised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

Despite bottoming of Covid cases, experts have warned against letting our guards down and advised to get vaccinated, continue social distancing and follow all safety measures. As Covid restrictions ease, social media has been flooded with worrisome visuals coming from popular tourist destinations, wherein people seem to disregard the need to wear masks, wear social distancing or follow any kind of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

#WATCH | Tourists throng Manali town in Kullu district as Himachal Pradesh government eases COVID restrictions pic.twitter.com/snIiwfcIo5 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Uttarakhand | Now only 50 tourists are allowed at Kempty Falls (waterfall) in Mussorie; can't stay at the spot beyond half an hour. A check-post to be set up to monitor the tourists: Iva Ashish Srivastava, Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate pic.twitter.com/7VvWbZedQQ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Describing these images as ‘frightening’, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said that if people don’t abide by Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, all the efforts at managing the pandemic so far could be nullified. He added that if this continues, the Centre might reintroduce restrictions.