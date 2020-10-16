External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that India and China were holding discussions on border standoff in eastern Ladakh and it is work is in progress. He said that discussions with China were 'confidential'.

Replying to queries at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum 2020 over the border standoff, EAM Jaishankar said the two sides had agreed on an early disengagement on the border during his discussion with the Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. He said that the discussions were going on and what was going was obviously confidential between us and the Chinese, and they will wait to see how this will payout.

He said military commander-level talks with the presence of a diplomat have been held. “Yes, I met my Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. We had a discussion and agreed on an early disengagement on the border. Since then, there have been meeting on-site by the military commanders, assisted by diplomat– that is work in progress. At this moment, I don’t have much of a readout.”

On the chances of an escalation in the border area, Jaishankar said, “the discussion is going on and the work is in progress. The first rule of my business is don’t predict what is still going on. And you can ask this question to me in multiple ways and you are still going to get the same answer.”

India and China have agreed to implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries not to turn differences into disputes.

A statement released after the 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting of India and China held in Chushul on October 12 said the two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

“Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” it said. The transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh took place in April-May timeframe.

